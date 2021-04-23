Knox County Schools security chief to retire in June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The security chief for Knox County Schools will be retiring in June, according to the school district.

Gus Paidousis, KCS security chief had submitted his intent to retire back in March.

Knox County Schools said Friday that on March 10, 2021, Chief Paidousis had submitted his intent to retire on June 30. The position was advertised and the district is in the process of reviewing applications.

Paidousis recently spoke in a press conference regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School that occurred on April 12.

Superintendent Bob Thomas, security chief Paidousis, and KCS board member Evetty Satterfield had held a media availability session the day after the shooting to answer questions regarding the fatal shooting and issues going forward, including security concerns.

It was later announced that Austin-East students attending in-person classes would be screened with metal detection wands and searched upon entry to the school. Added security measures such as door alarms and extra personnel were also shared by the school district prior to the students’ return this week.

Paidousis was appointed Chief of Security for Knox County Schools by Dr. Jim McIntyre in May 2013.

Paidousis had previously served the Knoxville Police Department for more than 30 years, where he was Deputy Chief of the Criminal Investigation Division. While at KPD, he also served as Deputy Chief of the Patrol Division and Deputy Chief of the Support Services Division. He was involved in the development of the department’s School Resource Officer (SRO) program and assisted with the selection and assignment of KPD’s first SROs. Paidousis is considered an expert on AMBER Alert systems and strategies to prevent and address the abduction and exploitation of children.