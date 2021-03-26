Knox County Schools students to be given virtual option again next school year; board to discuss masks at April 7 meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students attending Knox County Schools will be able to choose to attend class virtually again next school year, but the decision would be for the entirety of the academic calendar.

KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas sent out the notice to families Friday, detailing important dates for enrollment and what pre-requisites will be needed. The email also stated the Knox County Schools Board of Education will be discussing face coverings at its April 7 meeting for next school year.

Enrollment for KCS families to make their students’ attendance selection will be April 15-23. The selection will be for the entire 2021-22 school year.

The school district began offering virtual learning options last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Families could choose, each semester this past academic year, for their students to learn either in-person or online since the district distributed Google Chromebooks to every student thanks to CARES Act funding.

In summer 2020, the school district began developing its plans for last the school year, which was the first time they were able to offer a full virtual learning option for students. Both in-person and online classes began Aug. 24, 2020.

Google outages, spikes in COVID-19 cases and attendance issues for staff at some school campuses saw the district shifting some in-person students to online learning from time to time during the school year.

Despite the tangible resource of Chromebooks for students, some families struggled due to lack of adequate internet access, then in late 2020 a rise in COVID-19 cases prompted the district to switch all students to online learning — which also highlighted the need for care for younger students who had to learn from home while parents worked prior to the January 2021 return to in-person class.

Area organizations stepped up to help out some families, while the district tried directing families to internet access assistance.

Now, school district leaders and families are looking to fall 2021.

Though the 2020-2021 academic school year has gone somewhat smoothly for in-person and online learning with some variables worked out or getting worked on, more discussions will be happening as the enrollment for next school year gets closer.

This evening, @KnoxSchoolsSupt shared an important update with families about the 2021-22 school year. pic.twitter.com/cEANcjW3Ej — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) March 26, 2021

The following email was sent out to Knox County Schools families on Friday evening: