Knox County Schools to hold graduation ceremonies with limited guests
Knox County Schools to hold graduation ceremonies with limited guests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas announced Wednesday at a school board meeting that graduation ceremonies will take place in mid-June, but with a limited number of guests, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after last week’s announcement that graduation ceremonies would be live streamed in late July and early August.

PREVIOUS STORY: Knox County Schools superintendent announces in-person graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

