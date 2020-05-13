Knox County Schools to hold graduation ceremonies with limited guests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas announced Wednesday at a school board meeting that graduation ceremonies will take place in mid-June, but with a limited number of guests, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after last week’s announcement that graduation ceremonies would be live streamed in late July and early August.

Superintendent Thomas: With support from Mayor Jacobs, KCS will hold graduation ceremonies in mid-June with a limited number of guests. Additional details will be shared with families soon. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) May 13, 2020

