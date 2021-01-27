Knox County Schools to start 2 hours late Thursday due to weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools said Wednesday that its school start times will be delayed two hours on Thursday due to the potential for hazardous road conditions.
The delay applies to in-person and virtual students, as well as the bus schedule. School administrators, security, maintenance, custodial staff, and Central Office will report on time.
According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, the area is expected to see some rain/snow mix move across the region late Wednesday night. There could be some isolated travel issues.