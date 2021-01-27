Knox County Schools to start 2 hours late Thursday due to weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools said Wednesday that its school start times will be delayed two hours on Thursday due to the potential for hazardous road conditions.

The delay applies to in-person and virtual students, as well as the bus schedule. School administrators, security, maintenance, custodial staff, and Central Office will report on time.

Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions in some parts of the county and to allow buses to run during daylight hours, Knox County Schools (both in-person and virtual) will start two hours late on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Buses will also run two hours late. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) January 27, 2021

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, the area is expected to see some rain/snow mix move across the region late Wednesday night. There could be some isolated travel issues.