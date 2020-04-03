Knox County Schools updates meal distribution schedule, ‘KCS at Home’ plan for families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools on Friday announced a few updates regarding its free meal distribution schedule and its upcoming “KCS at Home” distance learning resource for its students.

These changes are happening Monday, April 6.

Emergency meal distribution

The meal distribution schedule has been modified for Monday and Wednesday, only, from 10 a.m. to noon. Previously, the free meals were provided three days a week. The site map has also grown from 35 sites to now 38 sites beginning next week.

The meals are available at one of 38 designated emergency feeding sites via drive-thru or walk-up for children to consume at home. There is no dine-in option. Children (up to 18 years old) must be present to receive meals; however, families may pick up at any distribution site regardless of enrollment.

KCS at Home

The distance learning plan, “KCS at Home” is kicking off Monday for students to voluntarily participate in completing curriculum at home via internet connection or distributed paper packets.

Starting on Monday, April 6 schools on the meal distribution list will also distribute educational packets as part of the “KCS at Home” initiative.

School packets will not be distributed at community centers, churches or recreation centers.

Then, beginning the week of April 13, paper packets will be distributed only on Wednesdays, although online resources will be available on Mondays.

Participation in KCS at Home is voluntary for students and completion will not affect a student’s grade.

