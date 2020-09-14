Knox County selects 5 locations for new dog parks

A dog runs with a tennis ball in its mouth on October 21, 2010 at the S street Dog Park in the NW section of Washington, DC. In 2007, the animal control laws of the city were ammended and dog park rules were issued which allowed for the creation of official, public dog parks on District-owned parkland. SInce then, the District of Columbia has three completed dog parks, has three under construction and four more going through the application review process. AFP PHOTO / TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department has announced five locations where they plan to build five new dog parks within the next couple of years.

Earlier this year, Boyd Family Foundation gave residents the opportunity to submit nominations for 10 new dog parks – five under the county’s parks and recreation system and five under the city’s system.

The five locations under Knox County Parks & Recreation system will be Corryton/Gibbs, New Harvest, Karns, Powell and Halls. Under county jurisdiction, the new dog parks will likely be built as additions to existing county parks.

It means more than likely means building new dog parks at Beverly Park, New Harvest Park, the SportsPark, Powell Station Park and Clayton Park, though specific park locations may be updated if the need arises.

Under the terms of the grant, the parks must be complete within two years, although officials expect to open a number of those parks within a year

The initiative, called Knox Neighborhood Dog Parks Plan, aims to make Knox County first in the nation in dog parks per capita. Knox County currently ranks 29th in dog parks per capita in the U.S., according to a release from county officials.

The effort is part of Randy and Jenny Boyd’s commitment to enhancing Knoxville, their hometown. The couple established the Boyd Foundation in 2018. Randy Boyd, who is the president of the University of Tennessee, founded PetSafe and has helped the city and county building a number of dog parks over the years. His wife, Jenny Boyd, is a local business owner and philanthropist who is passionate about animal welfare.

“Most of Knox County’s state-of-the-art dog parks exist because of the generosity of Randy Boyd has shown this community for more than a decade,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “It has long been a priority to ensure Knox County is a pet-friendly community. As a pet owner myself, I know these new park additions will move us even further down the path to becoming one of the most pet-friendly places in America.”