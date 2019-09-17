Knox County Sheriff commends deputy, KPD officer who stopped suicide attempt

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is recognizing two deputies whose on-duty heroics saved a man’s life in April.
On Monday, KCSO posted dramatic bodycam footage of officers responding to a suicide attempt a bridge on Pleasant Ridge Road on April 8, 2019. KCSO Traffic Unit officer Brian Rehg and Knoxville police Lieutenant Chris McCarter are seen grabbing a man as he attempts to jump off a bridge.
“Both Lt. McCarter and Officer Rehg are true local heroes, not just because of this one incident but because they continue to risk their lives daily for the safety of others,” Sheriff Spangler said in the KCSO post.