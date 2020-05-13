Knox County Sheriff extends immigration enforcement program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office will continue to take part in an immigration enforcement program allows local law enforcement officers take on some of the functions of immigration agents.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler confirmed to WATE reporter Madisen Keavy he signed the memorandum of understanding a few days ago to keep taking part in the 287(g) immigration enforcement program.

Knox County’s participation has brought protests in the past as well as a lawsuit over access to public records requests regarding the program.

Sheriff Spangler says his deputies are *not* going after people because of their immigration status.

“If they have warrants on them and they’ve committed a crime just like anybody else within our community, they’re going to jail,” Spangler said, “Again, I get very personal about this it really bothers me: don’t commit a crime you don’t have to worry about us. We’re not knocking on doors. We’re not going out here looking for people. I’m not going out here to sites looking for people that look different because they think that I’m coming after them because they’re here illegally. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler

Spangler also renewed this agreement last summer.

The county started participating in 2018 under previous sheriff JJ Jones.

Spangler says the current renewal agreement is still waiting on approval from Washington D.C.

