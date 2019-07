The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon after a victim shows up at the hospital.

The call came in around 4:18 p.m. after a shooting victim showed up at Tennova North. The victim was then transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

The condition of the victim and the location of where the shooting occurred is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more details as they become availble.