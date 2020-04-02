Knox County Sheriff: No authorization needed for travel, asks citizens report officers asking for letter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is reassuring residents that he has not authorized any deputies to pull over people asking for a ‘letter of authorization’ to travel amid the county ‘safer-at-home’ order.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Thursday they have received complaints from citizens that they are being pulled over and asked for their “letter of authorization” to travel.

Sheriff Spangler reiterates that he has not authorized any deputies to make stops requesting the document and implores citizens to ask for the officer’s identification, badge number and agency in the event they’re asked for the document.

Anyone who has this information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 or email Crimetips@KnoxSheriff.org