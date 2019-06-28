Knox County sheriff renews controversial 287(g) program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Tom Spangler has renewed a memorandum of understanding between the sheriff’s office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement known as the 287(g) program.

“I believe the continuation of the Memorandum of Understanding also known as the 287(g) is the best thing for Knox County and our citizens,” said Spangler in a statement.

The program, which began under former Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones, allows deputies to take on some of the functions of immigration agents. It has come under constant pushback.

Protesters have urged Spangler not to continue the agreement and a lawsuit is currently underway claiming the sheriff’s office violated the Public Records Act by denying UT Professor Megan Conley’s requests to access material related to the program.