Knox County sheriff suspended corrections officer after inmate escape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County Corrections Officer was suspended for five days after an inmate escaped on his watch.

Knox County Corrections Officer Korey Holbert was suspended for five days without pay starting on Wednesday, April 22. According to the Holbert’s personnel file, the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility corrections officer was in charge of supervising inmate workers in the kitchen.

Sheriff Spangler reprimanded Holbert in a letter, saying an investigation into the March 31 inmate escape determined Holbert’s, “failure to maintain accountability of the inmates under your charge allowed this inmate’s escape to go unnoticed for hours.”

49-year-old Samuel M. Fox was working in the kitchen at the Knox County facility when he escaped on March 31. He was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. that same night without incident.

The sheriff’s letter continues to say that any future infractions will result in more severe disciplinary action and possible termination of employment.