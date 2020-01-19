Knox County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knox County Sheriff’s office took to Facebook to ask for help finding a missing young woman.

The post reads, Ms. Campbell Peters was last seen leaving her home in West Knox County Friday evening.

Peters is 19-years-old, 5 foot 6, with blue eyes and brown hair weighing around 245 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt. If you have any information on Peters whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Shipley in KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit at 865-215-2243.