Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knox County Sheriff’s office took to Facebook to ask for help finding a missing young woman.

The post reads, Ms. Campbell Peters was last seen leaving her home in West Knox County Friday evening.

Peters is 19-years-old, 5 foot 6, with blue eyes and brown hair weighing around 245 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt. If you have any information on Peters whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Shipley in KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit at 865-215-2243.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter