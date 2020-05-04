Knox County Sheriff’s Office donates to Little Ponderosa Zoo

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office joined in the effort to raise awareness and educate the public on the immediate needs of the Little Ponderosa Zoo.

Little Ponderosa has lost most of its spring revenue stream and is continuing to ask for donations to stay afloat. Last week, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs teamed up with Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank to ask for help on behalf of the zoo.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo provides rescue and rehab services for animals of all kinds.

We’re told the zoo is working on a plan to reopen as soon as they can meet appropriate health guidelines.