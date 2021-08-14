Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigates drowning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning call on Mill Road Saturday evening, according to a press release.

KCSO said around 5 p.m. a call came in reporting a male had possibly drowned at a pond at the 3200 block of Mill Road in Northeast Knox County. They found a man in the water when they arrived and deputies began CPR. AMR took over when they arrived, but the man was unable to be resuscitated.

KCSO is waiting to release the man’s name until his family can be notified. They said his body will be taken to the Knox County Forensic Center.

