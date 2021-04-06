Knox County Sheriff’s Office: missing man found safe

UPDATE: The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that 74-year-old Teddy Lister was found and is safe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing man.

Teddy Lister, 74, was last seen in Maryville on Monday, April 5. According to his family, they are concerned he may have missed his medication. Lister is diabetic and has Alzheimer’s.

Lister should be driving a champagne-colored 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 with Tennessee tags DV-24033 with scratches on each door.

If you’ve seen lister or have seen him or his vehicle, you’re asked call the sheriff’s office at 865-215-2243.