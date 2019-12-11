Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.
KCSO investigators are searching for 18-year-old Abigail Bethel. She was last seen exiting her place of employment near Kingston Pike and Smith Road and is believed to be with an unknown male.
Bethel is described as 5’2″ tall, 115 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing grey leggings, a black jacket and white tennis shoes.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Detective McCord through Teleserve at 865-215-2243.
