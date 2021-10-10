KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says people should beware of scammers calling local homes falsely claiming there is a warrant out for their arrest and attempting to collect money.

The sheriff’s office said scammers will often call claiming someone the victim knowns will meet them or come to their residence to collect payment for the arrest warrant. All collections are handled by the Knox County Court Services, not by sheriff’s office deputies.

A KCSO release said these scammers are known to target elderly residents and can act aggressively when on the phone.

“Remember… You call us. We won’t call you,” Knox County Sheriff’s Office release on local phone scam

If you have any questions, including about the possibility of any arrest warrants, call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.