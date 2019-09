The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has warned local residents that scammers are contacting people over the phone in an attempt to “scare” them into buying prepaid cards.

We’re told scammers will demand money, threatening to make an arrest. They even “spoof” the sheriff’s office phone number to make it look like authorities are trying to call you.

The sheriff’s office says they will not call anyone and ask them to buy a prepaid card for any reason.