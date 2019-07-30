Knox County SRO grad pops the question at ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new class of school resource officers (SROs) here in Knox County graduated Monday after 9 weeks of rigorous training.

Among the graduates was one joyful new SRO: Kris Witt, as he took the graduation ceremony as the opportunity to propose to Erica Loy.

She said yes.

The group of new SROs applauded and cheered for them, as the surprise proposal was a success.

Afterwards WATE 6 On Your Side cameras caught up with the newly engaged couple.

“I just thought it was a big day, thought it would be a big day for everybody and I want to share it with my new brothers and sisters so this is how I did it,” Officer Witt said.

Congratulations to the couple and of course – to all of the officers who graduated Monday night!