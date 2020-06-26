Knox County to demonstrate new voting system at open houses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Election Commission is hosting open houses to demonstrate its new voting system.

The first open house for the new paper-based voting system is happening on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Downtown West early voting center, along Downtown West Boulevard.

On Saturday, July 11, there will be another demonstration at the same location from 9 a.m. to noon.

Election commission representatives will show voters the basic layout of the polling place and how to complete and cast a paper ballot.

We’re told the commission plans to add a couple more open houses at different locations soon.

Early voting in Knox County begins Friday, July 17.