Knox County to demonstrate new voting system at open houses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Election Commission is hosting open houses to demonstrate its new voting system.
The first open house for the new paper-based voting system is happening on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Downtown West early voting center, along Downtown West Boulevard.
On Saturday, July 11, there will be another demonstration at the same location from 9 a.m. to noon.
Election commission representatives will show voters the basic layout of the polling place and how to complete and cast a paper ballot.
We’re told the commission plans to add a couple more open houses at different locations soon.
Early voting in Knox County begins Friday, July 17.
- Tennessee Board of Parole recommends man convicted of killing be exonerated
- Tennessee unemployment payouts sent to 290K people last week
- Lee fills slots on panel mulling Confederate bust in Capitol
- New advertising campaign promotes the First Amendment
- Tennessee agency to hold online meetings about fishing