Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is commending all utility districts in the county for not disconnecting services for nonpayment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Utility District, Knox-Chapman Utility District, Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utility District, Northeast Knox Utility, Powell-Clinch Utility District and West Knox Utility District are all committed to ensuring no utility services are disconnected for nonpayment as a result of COVID-19.
Mayor Jacobs and his office this week touched base with utility leaders to confirm their shut-off policies.
Some policies are payment deferments. These companies will eventually require payment for all services and do reserve the right to impose late fees. For questions about specific personal situations, customers should call their utility service providers directly.
Hallsdale-Powell Utility District suspended utility shut-offs for nonpayment and will also suspend late fee penalties through the end of April.
Luttrell-Blaine-Corryton Utility District didn’t cut services for anyone last month and officials are meeting with their board next week to determine how they plan to move forward, although they don’t foresee shutting off any services for nonpayment.
“These organizations have made this commitment to ensure the people of Knox County aren’t worried about living without utilities in such an uncertain time,” Mayor Jacobs said. “It is important, though, that anyone who is able to pay, continue doing so as to not take advantage of policies put in place to help people in need or put themselves in additional financial strain down the road.”
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: More than 1,800 cases reported, Gov. Lee issues order closing all nonessential businesses
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
- Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive
- White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast
- Job cuts pile up, Ford to make ventilators at parts plant
- Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock
- Coronavirus: East Tenn. businesses react to governor’s executive order
- Local doctor gives tips on how to manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
- Knox Co. Schools staff working to put together â€˜KCS at Homeâ€™ educational resources for students
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 30, 2020
- LIST: What TN businesses, services are ‘nonessential’ vs. ‘essential’ according to Gov. Lee’s Executive Order No. 22
- SCORE helps small businesses apply for disaster relief loans
- Six cases of COVID-19 found at East Memphis assisted living facility
- Tracking coronavirus: Knoxville preparing site for homeless if they contract COVID-19