Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is commending all utility districts in the county for not disconnecting services for nonpayment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Utility District, Knox-Chapman Utility District, Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utility District, Northeast Knox Utility, Powell-Clinch Utility District and West Knox Utility District are all committed to ensuring no utility services are disconnected for nonpayment as a result of COVID-19.

Mayor Jacobs and his office this week touched base with utility leaders to confirm their shut-off policies.

“Knox County is fortunate to have so many great community partners who are willing to work with the public in these times of financial distress,” -Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

Some policies are payment deferments. These companies will eventually require payment for all services and do reserve the right to impose late fees. For questions about specific personal situations, customers should call their utility service providers directly.

Hallsdale-Powell Utility District suspended utility shut-offs for nonpayment and will also suspend late fee penalties through the end of April.

Luttrell-Blaine-Corryton Utility District didn’t cut services for anyone last month and officials are meeting with their board next week to determine how they plan to move forward, although they don’t foresee shutting off any services for nonpayment.

“These organizations have made this commitment to ensure the people of Knox County aren’t worried about living without utilities in such an uncertain time,” Mayor Jacobs said. “It is important, though, that anyone who is able to pay, continue doing so as to not take advantage of policies put in place to help people in need or put themselves in additional financial strain down the road.”