KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those who depend on their monthly Social Security check, if that caller ID says Social Security, it gets your attention. This is what happened to one Knox County woman. At first, she was suspicious, told the caller she didn’t believe him, but he made it sound real. However, it was not.

Scammers will often use a technique called ‘spoofing’ which is deliberately falsifying the information transmitted to your caller ID display. This means that they can make the call seem like it is coming from someone else.

A few days after Valentine’s Day last week, Wilma noticed on her phone’s ID, there had been a call from Social Security. She returned it and wrote down the name of the guy calling, David Miller who said he was in New Jersey.

“He said that they had had a power outage and a lot of people’s information was gone and he needed to get some information,” said Wilma, who did not want to give his last name. “And he said, I’m going to ask you some questions. He said you do want to get a check this month, don’t you. I said, yes, I do. He said well, I just know you are an elderly lady and you won’t get any check this month from the social security office if you don’t answer some of these questions. I know what I’m doing and I’m not here to hurt you.”

Wilma said she was convinced he was being truthful. “He said, look, I wouldn’t scam anybody because my mother is 84 and I wouldn’t want anybody to scam her.”

He asked Wilma for her mother and father’s full name and dates of birth, information about her children, and other personal information.

“Well, I need your bank account number. I said, no, I don’t give that out. He said, do you want a check this month. I even asked if there was somebody there I could talk to, he said, No, I’m alone in this office and what you tell me, it disappears off the computer in a few minutes,” said Wilma.

It took a few hours before Wilma realized she had been scammed. Once she did, she called Social Security to report the incident.

Social Security says report suspicious calls to your local Social Security office, specifically the Office of the Inspector General. If you reveal personal information, contact your bank, credit union, and credit cards providers immediately, and call the credit reporting agencies asking them to monitor your accounts.

Wilma made all those calls and now has a new checking account.

“It’s easy to be scammed it’s easy for somebody to talk real nice to you and get your information. I realize I made a big mistake,” said Wilma.

FCC rules prohibit anyone from transmitting misleading caller ID information with the intent to defraud. But it’s tough to catch these scammers.

Remember this, workers only at your local social security administration office may call you, and not from some office in New Jersey, David Miller’s apparent location. Also, no matter how convincing they may sound, no one at Social Security is going to ask you for personal information over the phone, they already have it.