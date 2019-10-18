Knox Mason hiring for new location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular Knoxville restaurant is about to reopen its doors at a new location, and they’re looking to hire.

Knox Mason, which was in the 100 block of Gay Street from 2013 until late 2018, is now reopening just up the street inside the new Embassy Suite Hotel.

The restaurant is looking to hire up to 20 positions, including servers, bartenders, cooks and dishwashers.

A two-day hiring event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 25 from noon to 3 p.m. each day for in-person interviews.

The event is happening at the head chef’s sister restaurant, Emilia, located at 16 Market Square.