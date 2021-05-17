Knox Pro Soccer narrowing down team names this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sports fans in Knoxville have another opportunity to help determine the identity of the professional soccer team coming to the city next year.

Knox Pro Soccer, the group bringing a United Soccer League franchise to the city, will release four potential team names this week.

A potential team name will be released each morning at 7 beginning Tuesday on the team’s social media pages.

Fans will then have the opportunity to provide feedback on the nominees through the club’s official website.

The team has hinted on social media that they are poised to take the next step in the club’s branding process. The team’s website also teases a ‘dub the club’ event coming soon.

The team will compete in USL League Two, a league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility, starting in 2022. The group aims to later join USL League One, a fully professional league which is considered the third tier of American soccer.

Knox Pro Soccer previously sought input on inspiration for the team’s name, logo and colors through online surveys and a virtual fan forum in February.

Boyd Sports, the sports ownership group lead by Randy Boyd currently in the process of seeking approval for a proposed $65 million, multiuse stadium in Knoxville’s Old City, confirmed they are in talks with Knox Pro Soccer to host the team’s home matches if the stadium plan is approved.

Approval of the stadium plan would also see the Tennessee Smokies, the Double A minor league baseball affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, move from Sevier County to downtown Knoxville.

The soccer club’s website also outlines three pillars of its philosophy: Knoxville Proud, Civic Citizen and Everybody’s Teammate. Team officials have stated their goal is to support the city’s existing youth soccer culture while fostering regional pride and positive change in the local community.

“Youth soccer has such an incredible culture here in Knoxville, and we’ve been filling up our calendars with meetings just building relationships and our knowledge base and understanding of the rich history that’s here and the different communities that are involved and our focus is really contributing to that culture.” Mark McComas, Knox Pro Soccer

There are more than 80 teams in the USL League Two, including Tri-Cities FC in Johnson City. USL League One began in 2019 and currently features 12 teams including Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.