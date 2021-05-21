Knox Pro Soccer reveals fourth and final team name contender

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Four potential names for the United Soccer League team coming to Knoxville next year have now been released.

Knox Pro Soccer has released four potential names for the team coming to Knoxville in 2022 as part of their ‘Dub the Club’ initiative. The fourth and final name, “One Knoxville” rounds out the group of prospective titles.

“Knoxville is urban. Knoxville is wild. It’s an exploding city with a small-town feel. Sometimes scruffy and other times refined, Knoxville defies limiting labels. We are Five Points and we are Bearden. From North to South and East to West, we are unique, we are diverse, and we are uniting. There is only One Knoxville. One City. One Club. One Knoxville.” Knox Pro Soccer

The first possible name, “Knoxville Rovers,” was released on Tuesday and takes inspiration from the city’s 700 miles of trail.

Wednesday’s nominee, “Knoxville Ascent,” references the continuous upward path to growth and accomplishment as well as the region’s mountainous terrain.

Utilizing a popular naming convention, Knoxville Soccer Club became the third prospective name on Thursday.

Fans once again have the opportunity to voice their thoughts on the team names through the ‘Dub the Club’ initiative on the Knox Pro Soccer website. Knox Pro Soccer previously sought input on inspiration for the team’s name, logo and colors through online surveys and a virtual fan forum in February.

The team will compete in USL League Two, a league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility, starting in 2022. The group aims to later join USL League One, a fully professional league which is considered the third tier of American soccer.

The soccer club’s website also outlines three pillars of its philosophy: Knoxville Proud, Civic Citizen and Everybody’s Teammate. Team officials have stated their goal is to support the city’s existing youth soccer culture while fostering regional pride and positive change in the local community.

“Youth soccer has such an incredible culture here in Knoxville, and we’ve been filling up our calendars with meetings just building relationships and our knowledge base and understanding of the rich history that’s here and the different communities that are involved and our focus is really contributing to that culture.” MARK MCCOMAS, KNOX PRO SOCCER

Community unites to support Austin-East boys soccer senior night

There are more than 80 teams in the USL League Two, including Tri-Cities FC in Johnson City. USL League One began in 2019 and currently features 12 teams including Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.