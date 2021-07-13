Knox Pro Soccer set to unveil team name Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox Pro Soccer, the group bringing a United Soccer League franchise to East Tennessee, will announce their official team name on Wednesday.

The official team name will be revealed Wednesday at 1 p.m. Four potential names for the team coming to Knoxville in 2022 were released as part of their ‘Dub the Club’ initiative earlier this year.

Name candidates

Knoxville Rovers , inspired by the city’s 700 miles of trail and 30 distinct neighbors ripe for exploration

, inspired by the city’s 700 miles of trail and 30 distinct neighbors ripe for exploration Knoxville Ascent , references the continuous upward path to growth and accomplishment and the region’s mountainous terrain.

, references the continuous upward path to growth and accomplishment and the region’s mountainous terrain. Knoxville Soccer Club , a popular naming convention with the city at the center of attention

, a popular naming convention with the city at the center of attention One Knoxville, promotes unity across the city

The club will hold another event on Thursday, August 19 to unveil the official team logo along with uniforms and other merchandise.

Knox Pro Soccer previously sought input on inspiration for the team’s name, logo and colors through online surveys and a virtual fan forum in February.

Boyd Sports, the sports ownership group lead by Randy Boyd currently in the process of seeking approval for a proposed $65 million, multiuse stadium in Knoxville’s Old City, confirmed they are in talks with Knox Pro Soccer to host the team’s home matches if the stadium plan is approved.

The team will compete in USL League Two, a league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility, starting in 2022. The group aims to later join USL League One, a fully professional league that is considered the third tier of American soccer.

There are more than 80 teams in the USL League Two, including Tri-Cities FC in Johnson City. USL League One began in 2019 and currently features 12 teams including Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.