KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — tnAchieves’ Knox Promise program is expanding statewide in hopes of helping the falling college enrollment rate in Tennessee.

The program was launched in 2019 through support from the Haslam Family Foundation and TN SCORE.

tnAchieves said the program increased the likelihood of economically disadvantaged students staying in college by 156% by providing additional layers of support for TN Promise students in Knox County.

Through the expansion, known as COMPLETE, eligible students will be able to access up to $3,000 dollars in non-tuition funding during an academic year. The COMPLETE grants are meant to ensure eligible students have access to the items needed to complete their degrees. The grants will be available to students in August 2022.

“tnAchieves will address barriers such as food, housing and technology insecurities as well as ensure eligible students have access to the books, tools, class fees and computers needed to successfully earn a college degree via access to COMPLETE grants,” said tnAchieves in a press release.

Students in the Class of 2022 will also have a tnAchieves COMPLETE coach in addition to their volunteer mentor starting in August 2022.

“The 9 percentage point drop in Tennessee’s college-going rate created a renewed sense of urgency at tnAchieves,” said Krissy DeAlejandro, president and CEO of tnAchieves. “We believe in the resiliency of our students but understand it is our responsibility to level the playing field so that ALL students can find success in college. You cannot be hungry and focus on your classwork. We plan to boldly and compassionately address these issues to not only help our students but also to ensure the economic viability of our state and communities.”

To learn more about the program, visit tnAchieves.org.