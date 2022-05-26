MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A sport utility vehicle was pulled from the water near the Blue Mud Boat Ramp early Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Rescue Squad.

The Paulette Volunteer Fire Department requested Knox County Rescue at 3 a.m. Thursday to assist for a vehicle in the water at the Maynardville area boat ramp, which is located in Big Ridge State Park. The boat ramp gives access to Norris Lake.

Knox County Rescue Squad: Thanks to today’s divers, Battalion Chief Thomas Giles, and Lt. Zach Tyree. (Photo: Knox County Rescue)

The dive team also responded to the scene and determined that the SUV was unoccupied and the divers assisted in the extraction of the vehicle. By 6 a.m., Knox County Rescue said the vehicle had been pulled out of the water.

How the vehicle got into the lake is under investigation.