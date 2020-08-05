Knox Sheriff: Got a problem with a bar? Don’t call the law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Got a problem with a bar? Don’t call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a news release on Tuesday that the Knox County Health Department is responsible for regulating both bars and restaurants as well as the enforcement of the Board of Health’s ordinance.

“Citizens who may have concerns and complaints about bars who may not be complying with the Board of Health order should be directed to the Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 865-215-5555,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After the Health Board passed a mask mandate in early July, Spangler said his deputies would not enforce it, citing constitution issues. The state Attorney General later issued an opinion that mask mandates are legally defensible.

In his opinion, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery compared mask mandates to challenges of the seat belt law anI helmet requirement for motorcyclists. Arguments against these two laws have been rejected with courts finding they are safety measures allowed under the state’s authority.

FILE – Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

