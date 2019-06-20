‘Knoxie Crits’ bring firsts for local cyclists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ahead of the USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships, local cyclists are riding in a race of their own, many, racing for the first time.

The Knoxie Crits are three races at Chilhowee Park for cyclists of all levels and ages to ride in a race setting. With the support of local area bike shops, cyclists have the opportunity to race for prizes in a relaxed race environment, while also getting experience in a race setting.

“I was excited to give it a shot and I got lucky and won…” said Carey Archer, 1st place winner.

The races are timed, 20 minutes. For many, this is the first opportunity to race in a season.

“Today was the first race of the year for me, and actually, the first race I’ve done in a year and a half,” said Michaela Hall, a cyclist with the team Nashville Local.

Hall says races, like the Knoxie Crits, are important opportunities to involve new riders to the sport.

Cyclists, like Derek Bustos, are riding in a race with the support of friends and family. Already, looking to ride in another as a way to improve.

“I was proud that I didn’t get completely dropped from the pack. I was kind of in the middle…” said Derek Bustos.

The next Knoxie Crits will be held on July 31st and August 14th at Chilhowee Park.