‘Knoxie Crits’ bring firsts for local cyclists

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ahead of the USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships, local cyclists are riding in a race of their own, many, racing for the first time.

The Knoxie Crits are three races at Chilhowee Park for cyclists of all levels and ages to ride in a race setting. With the support of local area bike shops, cyclists have the opportunity to race for prizes in a relaxed race environment, while also getting experience in a race setting.

“I was excited to give it a shot and I got lucky and won…” said Carey Archer, 1st place winner.

The races are timed, 20 minutes. For many, this is the first opportunity to race in a season.

“Today was the first race of the year for me, and actually, the first race I’ve done in a year and a half,” said Michaela Hall, a cyclist with the team Nashville Local.

Hall says races, like the Knoxie Crits, are important opportunities to involve new riders to the sport.

Cyclists, like Derek Bustos, are riding in a race with the support of friends and family. Already, looking to ride in another as a way to improve.

“I was proud that I didn’t get completely dropped from the pack. I was kind of in the middle…” said Derek Bustos.

The next Knoxie Crits will be held on July 31st and August 14th at Chilhowee Park.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter