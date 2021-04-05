Knoxville 5k to benefit school for children with developmental disabilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local school for children with developmental disabilities is inviting everyone out for its second ‘Heroes of Hope’ 5-k and walk this weekend.

Peer Academy of Knoxville is a fully accredited nonprofit school specializing in the needs of children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

The academy has been around for a few years, but it’s already grown too big for its current facility.

“All the donations and funds from the rice are going towards funding our forever home,” Peer Academy Founder Deidre Messinger. “We we need a lot of space. We’re growing rapidly and running out of room.”

The 2nd heroes of hope 5-k race is coming up this Saturday, April 10. You can register for the event by clicking HERE.