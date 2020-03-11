Knoxville accepts $200,000 donation for Fort Kid renovations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An iconic Knoxville playground received a big boost Tuesday when city officials passed a resolution to accept a $200,000 donation for renovations.

Iconic Knoxville Playground Fort Kid was among the topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. A resolution was unanimously passed to allow the city, the Knoxville Museum of Art and local businessman Thomas Boyd to enter into a memorandum of understanding and accept a $200,000 donation from Boyd for renovations.

Meanwhile, the city of Knoxville is asking residents to take an online survey concerning Fort Kid’s future.

PREVIOUS: City releases site analysis, online survey for Fork Kid renovations

Ahead of Thursday’s Fort Kid public meeting, the city has released photos, a site analysis and an online survey as part of its improvement plan for the park.

Fort Kid will close April 6.