Knoxville accepts $200,000 donation for Fort Kid renovations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An iconic Knoxville playground received a big boost Tuesday when city officials passed a resolution to accept a $200,000 donation for renovations.

Iconic Knoxville Playground Fort Kid was among the topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. A resolution was unanimously passed to allow the city, the Knoxville Museum of Art and local businessman Thomas Boyd to enter into a memorandum of understanding and accept a $200,000 donation from Boyd for renovations.

Meanwhile, the city of Knoxville is asking residents to take an online survey concerning Fort Kid’s future.

PREVIOUS: City releases site analysis, online survey for Fork Kid renovations

Ahead of Thursday’s Fort Kid public meeting, the city has released photos, a site analysis and an online survey as part of its improvement plan for the park.

Fort Kid will close April 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter