Knoxville accepts donation of Fountain City Park from Lions Club

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville City Council on Tuesday voted to accept a donation from the Lions Club that will make Fountain City Park and Lake the city’s 93rd park.

“We’ll do the Lions proud by continuing what they lovingly started more than 50 years ago,” Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Sheryl Ely said last week.

Knoxville officials said the city has already committed more than $1 million to improve the water quality of Fountain City Lake and to also improve amenities in the park.

Throughout the past seven years, the city has invested money in the park to improve both the lake’s water quality and park facilities. The city has set aside $250,000 to improve the playground. They also fixed a leak in the lake’s earthen berm to help better manage the lake’s water levels and repaired the fountain and pump house to aerate the water. They are also working to prevent algae growth.

The improvements made have been so significant that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has introduced winter trout fishing at Fountain City Lake. This would not have been an option previously because the lake was choked by algae.

The Lions Club will keep their main building in the park and continue to sponsor several annual events there.