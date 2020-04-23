Knoxville among Elton John tour dates postponed to 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Organizers of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour confirmed all upcoming tour dates have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 1994 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was set to take the stage at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, June 6. Organizers say information on rescheduled 2021 dates will be announced soon and all original tickets will be honored.

It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8. Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 23, 2020

Tickets for the Knoxville show sold out in under two hours in November.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in September 2018, consisting of over 300 shows across five continents.

According to setlist.fm, Elton John last performed in Knoxville in 1997 at Thompson-Boling Arena. He also performed at the old University of Tennessee basketball arena, the Stokley Athletics Center, in 1973.