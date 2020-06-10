Knoxville Animal Control corral lost sheep in Fountain City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It was anything but the usual call when Knoxville Animal Control responded to a call in Fountain City on Monday.
Animal control officers corralled a lost sheep in the Fountain City area on Monday.
Knoxville Police said the sheep was taken to a shelter and was not hurt.
