Knoxville Animal Control corral lost sheep in Fountain City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It was anything but the usual call when Knoxville Animal Control responded to a call in Fountain City on Monday.

Animal control officers corralled a lost sheep in the Fountain City area on Monday.

Knoxville Police said the sheep was taken to a shelter and was not hurt.

