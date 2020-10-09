Knoxville announces changes to ‘Christmas in the City’ events due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville has announced this year’s ‘Christmas in the City’ event schedule with some important changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW

The Drive-In at the Midway series at Chilhowee Park will present holiday films on Fridays, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. Film titles will be announced the first week of November. Admission is free, but space is limited and participants must register in advance to reserve a space.

City officials invite local neighborhoods to take part in the first-ever ‘Knoxville Neighborhood Holiday Trails’ where households can show off their lights and decorations.

If you live in a neighborhood or on a street that would like to participate, email Eden Slater in the Office of Neighborhoods at eslater@knoxvilletn.gov to register. The City will create a map of participating neighborhoods and make them available for residents who would like to take a driving tour of festive décor.

Modified

The Holidays on Ice skating rink will relocate from Market Square to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The larger rink will allow skaters additional space to practice physical distancing while skating on the same ice where Knoxville Ice Bears play hockey.

Starting Friday, Dec. 11, Holidays on Ice will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday with extended hours during Knox County Schools’ winter break. The full schedule will be posted at HolidaysOnIce.com.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, downtown Knoxville will be decked out in lights and greenery, including Krutch Park’s forest of twinkling trees and the 42-foot Christmas tree in the Krutch Park Extension on Gay Street.

Visitors to Market Square will notice the new, peppermint-themed lighting displays provided in partnership with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. Visitors should look out for Window Wonderland decorations and special holiday treats on the menus and shelves of businesses participating in the Peppermint Trail.

Cancelled

Celebration of Lights will not be held on Nov. 27, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Christmas at Chilhowee Park and the WIVK Christmas Parade will not be held, due to the large crowds they traditionally draw.

For additional information about Christmas in the City, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/Christmas.