Knoxville announces changes to city trash pickup, recycling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some changes are coming to trash and recycling pickup in the city of Knoxville starting Wednesday.

Knoxville’s residential trash contractor, Waste Connections, will be limiting pickup service only to what fits in a bin. All household trash must fit inside the 95 gallon City of Knoxville trash cart. Overflow household waste that is not inside the City-issued cart will not be collected.

Bulky items like old TV’s and furniture will not be collected by waste connections. City of Knoxville Public Service Department crews will help collect those kinds of items but they will not pick up overflow garbage or recyclables.

Click here to see options on how to manage any overflow waste.