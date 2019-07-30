Knoxville announces plans to replace 109-year-old Mineral Springs Ave. bridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville officials have announced plans to replace the Mineral Springs Avenue bridge.

The 109-year-old bridge runs over First Creek in North Knoxville.

The $1.2 million project will include a new sidewalk to connect North Broadway and Walker Boulevard along Mineral Springs Avenue.

“Bridge designers worked to match the appearance of the existing bridge while increasing the opening underneath the roadway to reduce flooding along First Creek,” said Jim Hagerman, City Director of Engineering.

Portions of Mineral Springs Avenue will be closed for one year starting in September. The project is expected to be completed in September 2020.

Traffic will be detoured on Walker Boulevard and North Broadway during construction.