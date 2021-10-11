KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Department store Belk is hosting a hiring event with the goal of hiring 5,000 employees for all Knoxville-area stores in time for the busy holiday shopping season.

The hiring event will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the six Knoxville-area Belk stores. The retailer aims to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions.

New employees will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, more than 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on day one.

Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews. Belk will be extending offers to qualified candidates on the spot. Previous retail experience is preferred but not required.

There are two Belk stores in Knoxville, one at the West Town Mall and another in Turkey Creek. There are also Belk stores located in Maryville, Sevierville, Oak Ridge and Morristown.

For more information about open positions in the Knoxville area, text JOBS to belk4u (235-548) or go to www.belkcareers.com.