Knoxville area Boy Scout council contributing to abuse trust, committed to safe program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Boy Scouts of America continues to make progress in its efforts to compensate survivors of abuse within the organization as well as continue the mission of Scouting.

The organization is going through a financial restructuring to make sure victims of past abuse are compensated. A fifth amended plan on the national level disclosed new parties being added and adding to the trust set aside for victims. The trust is now scheduled to be more than $1 billion. Because of outside help, local Boy Scout councils will be able to stay afloat.

Great Smoky Mountain Council Executive David Williams says now that changes have been put in place to protect members, there’s never been a better time to be in Scouting.

“Today’s Scouting is safer than any other place I believe. That’s why I have my children in it. If you look at the measures we put in place in the late ’80s, and early ’90s even, the (abuse) claims data just falls off,” Williams said. “We’ve put in so many barriers to abuse for our young people that if you are a predator, you are going to go somewhere else.”

The Great Smoky Mountain Council serves 21 counties of East Tennessee. The council will pay close to $1.2 million toward the national settlement trust.