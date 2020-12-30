Knoxville area hospitals in need of blood donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in urgent need of blood donations. With the holiday season slowing the number of donors, their inventory has become critically low.

“We really need it around this time because the donations drop off and the hospitals’ demands has risen a lot, so we are trying to meet that demand,” MEDIC Marketing Coordinator Darren Ellis said.

MEDIC is in need of O-positive, O-negative, A-positive and A-negative blood types. They have seen an increase in demand this year but are not seeing the amount of donors desired to meet the need.

Volunteers can donate at all MEDIC blood centers.

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave.

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main St.

Location hours, directions to MEDIC locations and a list of mobile blood drives can be found online at medicblood.org.

To set up an appointment go to medicblood.org or call 865-524-3074. Walk-ins are available as well. Donors are required to wear a mask and will be provided one if they do not have one. Donors will also receive a special edition MEDIC gift, $10 e-gift card (delivered via email), $5 Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.