Knoxville-area hospitals surpass 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out by three area hospitals and two hospital systems.

Blount Memorial Hospital, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Covenant Health and Tennova Healthcare have collectively provided 100,662 doses through on-site, drive-thru and community vaccine clinics as of Thursday, March 4.

Tennessee residents age 65 years and older as well as front-line healthcare workers, hospital employees, healthcare professionals and staff; patients in long-term care facilities; teachers and other school and child care staff are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Vaccine eligibility expands Monday to Phase 1c including those 16 years old or older with high-risk health conditions.