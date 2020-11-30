Knoxville Area Transit to honor Rosa Parks on Dec. 1 with an open seat on every bus

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 1956, file photo, Rosa Parks is fingerprinted by police Lt. D.H. Lackey in Montgomery, Ala., two months after refusing to give up her seat on a bus for a white passenger on Dec. 1, 1955. She was arrested with several others who violated segregation laws. Parks’ refusal to give up her seat led to a boycott of buses by blacks in Dec. 1955, a tactic organized by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which ended after the U.S. Supreme Court deemed that all segregation was unlawful,Dec. 20, 1956. During his 28-year career with The Associated Press, Gene Herrick captured historic moments in U.S. history with his camera. Herrick, 91, is best known for his work photographing the Korean War and the civil rights movement. This year, his contributions will be recognized when he is inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Tuesday, December 1, Knoxville Area Transit will pay tribute to Rosa Parks by keeping one seat open on every bus.

The seat will feature a placard recognizing the contribution made by Parks in the fight for racial justice and equality, and how the small act of sitting down on a city bus changed the course of history in the United States.

Rosa Parks was arrested on December 1, 1955 after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. This act led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a 381-day boycott of the city’s transit system by African Americans which led to the Supreme Court ruling declaring segregation on public transportation systems unconstitutional.

“Rosa Parks’s seemingly small act of courage in the fight for racial justice had enormous consequences,” says Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville. “We honor that courage and the work of past civil rights leaders, while recognizing the responsibility we all have to continue to advance efforts to achieve racial equity across our city and our nation.”