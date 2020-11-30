KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Tuesday, December 1, Knoxville Area Transit will pay tribute to Rosa Parks by keeping one seat open on every bus.
The seat will feature a placard recognizing the contribution made by Parks in the fight for racial justice and equality, and how the small act of sitting down on a city bus changed the course of history in the United States.
Rosa Parks was arrested on December 1, 1955 after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. This act led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a 381-day boycott of the city’s transit system by African Americans which led to the Supreme Court ruling declaring segregation on public transportation systems unconstitutional.
“Rosa Parks’s seemingly small act of courage in the fight for racial justice had enormous consequences,” says Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville. “We honor that courage and the work of past civil rights leaders, while recognizing the responsibility we all have to continue to advance efforts to achieve racial equity across our city and our nation.”
- Cocke County to build 50+ miles of mountain bike trails in Cherokee National Forest
- Heiskell man identified as missing boater Fort Loudoun Dam, search continues
- Knoxville Area Transit to honor Rosa Parks on Dec. 1 with an open seat on every bus
- Blount County Schools to require masks for all students, faculty and visitors
- Knox County reports four COVID-19 new deaths as current hospitalizations remain at record-high