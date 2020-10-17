Knoxville Area Urban League providing COVID relief funds to families in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Millions of Americans continue to wait for another stimulus check, but those discussions are still up in the air. However, one local organization is stepping up. The Knoxville Area Urban League is looking for eligible families to give money to.



Funds to help with mortgage, rent and utilities are available for residents in Knox, Sevier, Anderson, Jefferson and Blount counties. This is a grant, so it won’t have to be paid back.

The money comes from the CARES Act passed earlier this year to provide support to communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state set aside $150,000,000 for Tennessee nonprofits to help support to the communities they serve.

There are several criteria you have to meet to qualify, including:

You are having difficulty paying, or are behind on, your housing payment due to economic issues caused by the financial downturn during the COVID-19 crisis. You may apply even if you are under an eviction/foreclosure moratorium.

Your current income is less than $99,000 a year ($189,000 for married couples).

You live in Knox, Anderson, Blount, Jefferson, & Sevier.

You are US Citizen or Permanent Resident

Felix Harris, the Vice President of program and community outreach says they have received 61 applications so far.

“I get gratification out of it because I don’t want anyone to be out in the cold, being foreclosed on, or being evicted. You have to understand it’s not only adults but we’re also talking about children that could be affected.” Harris said.

There are a limited amount of funds and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The amount each household receives will vary depending on the need.

For more information, you can call the Knoxville Area Urban League at 865-524-5511, or you can find an application on their website.



The last day to apply is November 13.

Latest Posts