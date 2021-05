KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another business is looking for some new employees.

AutoZone is hosting a two-day job fair event this week. The job fair will take place tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. All of this will take place at the AutoZone at 5715 Western Avenue.

The company said they are hiring for several full-time and part-time positions including drivers, customer service and management.

