Knoxville ax-throwing attraction to open this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new ax-throwing business is set to open its doors in Knoxville this week.

Craft Axe Throwing, located along West Fifth Avenue in Downtown Knoxville, will be hosting its grand opening on Tuesday.

Designed as a game that anyone can play, ax throwing will allow visitors to throw actual axes at dartboard-like target to score points.

The facility will come with approximately 12 axe throwing lanes and a bar that serves craft beer.

Craft Axe Throwing opens its doors at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.