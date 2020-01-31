Knoxville babysitter charged in twins’ drowning deaths expected to plead guilty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville babysitter accused of negligence in the drowning deaths of twin toddlers is expected in court Friday morning to face a plea deadline.

Jennifer Salley is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide. Salley was the owner of OM Baby, a West Knoxville in-home daycare that had lost its license.

The brother and sister twins, Elyssa and Elijah Orejulah were found in the deep end of the swimming pool last June. Their parents have filed a lawsuit against Salley.

PREVIOUS: WATCH: DHS visits Knox County daycare in May

Her trial is slated to start March 23.