Knoxville bar gets creative to provide touchless self-service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pour Taproom has some new creative ways to prevent people from touching more than they need to.
The Knoxville self-service bar installed foot pedals and other hands-free tools.
Previously, patrons would receive a wristband loaded with their payment information to scan at their desired beer tap before pulling the handle at the desired beer tap. Now, patrons receive a tool to both active the taps and pull the handle without touching the same surface as other customers.
Pour Taproom says it is now Tennessee’s first touchless self-service taproom. They are open from 2-10 p.m. daily.
