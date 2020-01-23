Knoxville-based Pilot Flying J to be renamed ‘Pilot Company’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville-based fuel company Pilot Flying J has announced it will be renamed ‘Pilot Company’.

Pilot Flying J announced Thursday the company will transition to a new corporate name as Pilot Company. Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has thousands of travel centers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The company will introduce a new logo with a nod to the company’s legacy, symbolizing the first Pilot gas station.

“The work our team has put into our 60-plus year legacy has prepared us for what’s ahead as we set out to advance our next phase of growth,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Company. “We are an innovative company that is the leader in the supply and distribution of fuel in North America. As the industry evolves, it’s important that we do as well. We must continue to expand our business and develop more capabilities that enable us to successfully serve our team members and guests. Pilot Company is another step in our company’s bright future.”

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies.